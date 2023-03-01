Indore Test, Day 1: India falls into its own spin trap

India was bowled out for a paltry 109 in Indore on the first day of the third Test against Australia. Can the Rohit Sharma-led bounce back? Listen to senior cricket writer R Kaushik's thoughts from Indore

On a pitch that turned on the first day itself, Indian batters surrendered to Australia’s tyro spinner Matthew Kuhnemann (5/16) in the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Indore on Wednesday (March 1). India was bowled out for 109 and Australia held a 47-run lead by stumps, finishing at 156/4, thanks to Usman Khawaja’s 60.

Where did the Indian batters go wrong? Was it a good toss to lose for Australia? Do Indian batsmen lack the skill to tackle the turning ball? Can the host bounce back tomorrow?

Senior cricket writer R Kaushik and The Federal’s Aprameya C discuss. Listen to the full podcast here.