India vs Australia: Review of India’s Nagpur Test victory

Australia’s batting collapse in the second innings was disappointing and it was due to ‘fragility of the mind’ and had nothing to do with the pitch conditions, says senior cricket writer R Kaushik in this podcast.

India demolished Australia by an innings and 32 runs inside three days of the first Test in Nagpur on Saturday (February 11) to take a 1-0 lead in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Australia surrendered without a fight in the second innings, being bowled out for just 91 in 32.3 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin claimed five wickets on the third day while Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami had two scalps apiece. Jadeja won the Player of the match award. Jadeja was also fined 25 per cent of his match fee over ‘cream’ controversy.

In this podcast, to dissect India’s victory, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who is at the venue – Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium in Nagpur. According to Kaushik, Australia lost because of the “fragility of the mind” rather than pitch conditions. Talking about Ashwin, he said the senior off-spinner wants to be a great bowler and always tries to keep improving. Can Australia bounce back? What does the visiting team need to do in the second Test starting in Delhi on February 17? Will India make any changes for the next game? Listen to the full podcast here to get the answers.