Ravindra Jadeja fined by ICC over ‘cream’ controversy in Nagpur Test

India’s all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been fined 25 per cent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the first Test against Australia in Nagpur, the International Cricket Council (ICC) announced on Saturday (February 11).

Jadeja was found to have breached Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to displaying conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to Jadeja’s disciplinary record. This was his first offence in a 24-month period.

Jadeja took seven wickets in the match and also scored a half-century in his comeback Test. He won the Man-of-the-match award.

“The incident occurred during the 46th over of Australia’s first innings on Thursday (February 9), when Jadeja was seen applying a soothing cream to his index finger. In the video footage, the left-arm spinner took a substance from Mohammed Siraj’s palm and appeared to rub this onto the index finger of his left hand,” ICC said.

The India team management had explained that the finger spinner was applying the cream to a swelling on the index finger of his bowling hand. This was done without asking for permission from the on-field umpires.

Jadeja admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by Andy Pycroft of the Elite Panel of Match Referees, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

“In reaching his decision to sanction the player along with the Level 1 sanction he imposed, the Match Referee was satisfied that the cream was applied to the finger purely for medical purposes.

“The cream was not applied as an artificial substance to the ball and consequently, it did not change the condition of the ball, which would have been in breach of clause 41.3 of the ICC playing conditions – Unfair Play – The Match Ball – Changing its Condition,” ICC said.

The Australian media had accused Jadeja of ball tampering after the footage emerged of him applying the cream during day’s play.