India vs Australia: ‘Relaxed Rohit delivered a masterclass’

It is advantage India as Australia faces an uphill task to save the first Test in Nagpur on a pitch that will offer multiple challenges to the visiting batters against the trio of Ashwin-Jadeja-Patel, says senior cricket writer R Kaushik in this podcast.

Captain Rohit Sharma’s outstanding century (120) and unbeaten fifties from Ravindra Jadeja (66 not out) and Axar Patel (52 not out) put India in control of the first Test against Australia on the second day on Friday (February 10) in Nagpur. At stumps, India was 321/7, and took a decisive 144-run lead. (Podcast | Nagpur Test: Day 1 review)

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket journalist R Kaushik, who is covering the game. Reviewing the second day’s play at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium, Kaushik heaped praises on Rohit and Jadeja and also Australia’s debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy, who took five wickets.

According to Kaushik, Australia must bat remarkably well in the second innings to stop India from going 1-0 up in the four-Test rubber for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Listen to the full podcast here.