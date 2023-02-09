India-Australia 1st Test: Day 1 review from Nagpur; Jadeja, Rohit shine

As the match progresses, batting on Nagpur pitch will get difficult and this contest may not last the full five days, feels senior cricket journalist R Kaushik

Left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja and captain Rohit Sharma helped India dominate the opening day of the first Test between India and Australia in Nagpur on Thursday (February 9).

After losing the toss, India bowled out Australia for 177, with Jadeja taking a five-wicket haul on his return to Test cricket. Later, Rohit hit an unbeaten 56 to steer the home team to 77/1. R Ashwin reached the 450-wicket milestone in Tests, becoming only the second Indian to achieve the feat after Anil Kumble.

To review Day 1 of first India vs Australia Test, in this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket journalist R Kaushik, who is at the Vidarbha Cricket Association (VCA) Stadium covering the game. Listen to the full podcast here.