India vs Australia 4th Test: Dissecting Virat Kohli’s 186

In this podcast, senior cricket writer R Kaushik talks about Virat Kohli's 28th Test century, his muted celebrations, and why Australia will be under pressure on Day 5.

Virat Kohli’s 186 was the cornerstone of India’s 571 on the fourth day of the fourth Test between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on Sunday (March 12). (Listen to Day 3 review podcast)

With this knock, Kohli ended a 1,205-day wait for a Test century. This was his 28th ton in Tests and overall 75th in international cricket. At stumps, Australia was 3/0 and trails by 88 with an interesting final day’s play coming up on Monday.

In this podcast, Aprameya C of The Federal talks to senior cricket writer R Kaushik, who is at the Narendra Modi Stadium. He dissects Kohli’s knock, and his muted celebrations after reaching the milestone. He also talks about the pitch conditions, gives an update on Shreyas Iyer’s injury, what to expect on Day 5, and why Australia will be under pressure. Listen to the full podcast here.