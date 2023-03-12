India vs Australia: Virat Kohli hits 28th Test ton, ends 1,205-day wait

Overnight, Kohli was not out on 59. He continued to be patient in the first session and by lunch had reached 88 not out. In the second session, he guided off-spinner Nathan Lyon towards mid-wicket for a single to complete his 75th international hundred.

A wait of more than three years ended on Sunday (March 12) as Virat Kohli scored a Test hundred against Australia on the fourth day of the ongoing fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

This was Kohli’s first Test hundred since November 22, 2019, and his 75th ton in international cricket. Overall, in the five-day format, this was Kohli’s 28th century.

Kohli’s last century before Sunday was against Bangladesh in a day-night Test at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. He ended a wait of 1,205 days for a Test century.

Thanks to Kohli’s unbeaten 135, India reached 472/5 at tea. At the other end, Axar Patel was batting on 38.

Overnight, Kohli was not out on 59. He continued to be patient in the first session and by lunch had reached 88 not out. In the second session, he guided off-spinner Nathan Lyon towards mid-wicket for a single to complete his hundred.

His 100 came off 241 balls. He did not hit a single boundary in the first session on Day 3.

As he reached his century, Kohli removed his helmet, raised his bat and kissed his wedding ring. It was a treat for 15,000-plus people present at the stadium to watch Kohli.

Kohli’s century not only delighted him but his legion of fans and several former cricketers who took to Twitter to celebrate the milestone.

Welcome back Virat Kohli. This is a test century well received in many quarters. No 28👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻. — Ian Raphael Bishop (@irbishi) March 12, 2023

Things we love to see …. A @imVkohli ton 👏👏👏 — Niall John O Brien (@niallnobiobrien) March 12, 2023