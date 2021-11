Our correspondents discuss the ground situation in the state

Tripura has been on the boil. The ruling BJP government has denied communal tension in the state, but the Tripura High Court has asked the state government to produce a detailed report on the incidents and measures taken to prevent the unrest on or before November 10.

Our special story: What made Tripura singe in communal flames

In this podcast, Madhu Balaji, Samir K Purkayastha and Pinaki Das, reporters of The Federal, discuss the ground situation in Tripura.