HC takes cognisance of Tripura violence, asks government to restore peace

Move comes three days after reports of violence at Panisagar in North Tripura District

The High Court of Tripura on Friday directed the state government to submit an affidavit by November 10 on measures taken to ensure peace in the region – three days after reports of violence at Panisagar in North Tripura District.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Indrajit Mahanty and Justice Subhashish Talapatra, based on media reports, took suo motu cognisance of the violence as well as recent incidents at Unakoti and Sepahijala districts.

In his submission, Advocate General Siddhartha Shankar Dey said that necessary police arrangements had been made for a rally organised by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad at Panisagar on October 26 to protest against the vandalism of Durga Puja pandals and Hindu temples in Bangladesh.

Also read: Mosque vandalised in Tripura during VHP rally

Advertisement

He said that “some clash” took place between two communities during the protest march, following which allegations and counter-allegations were levelled. The allegations include the burning down of shops and damaging three houses belonging to people from the minority community. There were also allegations of damage to a mosque and property theft. In a counter-complaint, it was alleged that threats and abuses were directed at the VHP’s protest rally.

The AG’s affidavit said peace meetings were organised at Dharmanagar and Panisagar of North Tripura, Amtali of West Tripura, as well as Kulubari and Laxman Dhepa of Sepahijala district to maintain peace and stop the spread of fake news. Misinformation was being spread on social media with photos and videos of incidents from outside the state or other countries to disturb communal harmony, the affidavit said.

As per the state government, five more cases were registered at Kakraban police station in Gomati District, Melaghar and Sepahijala police stations at Sepahijala District, and Takarjala and East Agartala police stations in West Tripura since the vandalism in Bangladesh. Two persons were detained in these cases and notices issued against two others.

The court also took into notice Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s announcement of compensation to people affected by the violence, and directed the government to take urgent action in this regard so that those affected can restore their livelihoods at the earliest.

The case will be heard again on November 12.