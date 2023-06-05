Amit Shah meets protesting wrestlers, urges them to ‘let law take its course’

Reports said the Home Minister had a detailed discussion with the protesting wrestlers at his residence on June 3 in a meeting that lasted for more than an hour

Home Minister Amit Shah has reportedly met the wrestlers protesting against BJP MP and Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh, and assured them that the law is the same for everyone.

Reports said Olympians including Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik as well as Vinesh Phogat, who have been at the forefront of the protest, met Shah at his residence in Delhi on Saturday (June 3) evening.

The wrestlers demanded Shah to launch an impartial investigation into allegations of sexual abuse against the WFI chief by seven female wrestlers and his arrest.

The home minister reportedly told the delegation that the law is the same for everyone and urged them to allow it to take its due course.

The meeting reportedly began at 11 pm and lasted for more than an hour, sources told the media.

Punia has also confirmed to NDTV about the meeting.

Wrestlers Sangita Phogat and Satyawart Kadian, who is married to Sakshi Malik, also attended the meeting.

The meeting comes days after the wrestlers announced that they will immerse their medals in the Ganges at Haridwar if Singh is not arrested. They, however, suspended the protest after farmer leader Naresh Tikait requested them not to do so.

The Delhi Police has filed FIRs against the protesters accusing them of rioting during a march to the new Parliament building on the day of its inauguration on May 28. Thereafter, the protesters were denied permission to demonstrate at Jantar Mantar, where they have been holding the agitation.

Delhi Police have filed two FIRs against WFI chief Singh – one based on the complaints of six adult wrestlers and another on the complaint of the father of a minor female wrestler.