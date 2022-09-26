What’s the age of Indian CMs? Find out who’s oldest, who’s youngest

There are 12 chief ministers who are above the age of 65 and seven who are above the age of 70.

When it comes to the age of Indian chief ministers of various states and Union territories (UTs), among the current 30 of them, 12 are above the age of 65.

According to Stats of India’s data, Arunachal Pradesh has the youngest chief minister in India while the oldest is in Mizoram.

The youngest chief minister in the country is Pema Khandu, 43, of Arunachal Pradesh. Mizoram’s Zoramthanga is the oldest CM in India at the age of 78.

The seven CMs who are above the age of 70 are Zoramthanga, Kerala’s Pinarayi Vijayan (77), Naveen Patnaik (75, Odisha), N Rangaswamy (72, Pondicherry), Nitish Kumar (Bihar), Ashok Gehlot (Rajasthan) and Neiphiu Rio (Nagaland) – all three of them are 71.

There are seven chief ministers who are under the age of 50 – Khandu, Conrad Sangma (44, Meghalaya), Pushkar Singh Dhami (46, Uttarakhand), Hemant Soren (47, Jharkhand), Bhagwant Mann (48, Punjab), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (49, Andhra Pradesh), and Pramod Sawant (49, Goa).

There are 12 chief ministers who are above the age of 65 and this list, among others, includes Tamil Nadu’s MK Stalin (69) and Tripura’s Manik Saha (69).

Uttar Pradesh’s Yogi Adityanath (50), Arvind Kejriwal (54) of Delhi, Maharashtra’s Eknath Shinde (58), Jairam Thakur (57) of Himachal Pradesh, Sikkim’s Prem Singh Tamang (54) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (53) are the CMs who are in their 50s.