Want a united India, those who breed hatred must quit: Sibal slams PM

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal’s remarks came a day after the prime minister in a veiled attack likened the Opposition bloc with evil

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his veiled ‘Quit India’ jibe at Opposition parties, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday (Aug 7), said “we want a united India” where those who “protect and hide corruption must quit”.

Sibal’s remarks came a day after the prime minister, while addressing an event to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of 508 railway stations, accused the Opposition of playing “negative politics” and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to quit India.

In a tweet, Sibal said, “PM: Invokes Gandhi’s Quit India but RSS sided with the British!”

“We want a United India not a Split India where those who protect & hide corruption must quit. Those who remain silent when India burns must quit. Those who breed hatred must quit,” Sibal said.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA I and II, quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an Independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support. He has floated a non-electoral platform Insaaf aimed at fighting injustice.

After laying the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the railway stations via video conferencing, Modi on Sunday (Aug 6) alleged that a section of the Opposition is driven by the principle of neither working nor letting others work.

Referring to the Quit India Movement anniversary on August 9, the prime minister said it was a historic day that created new energy in India’s struggle for Independence. Today, the whole country is saying Quit India for every evil, corruption, dynasty and appeasement, he said.

