People want corruption, dynasty and appeasement to quit India: PM Modi

A part of Opposition is working on the principle that neither will they work nor let others work, he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Opposition of playing “negative politics” and said now the entire country is rooting for corruption, dynasty and appeasement to quit India.

Addressing an event after laying the foundation stone for redevelopment of 508 railway stations across the country via video conferencing, he alleged that a section of the Opposition is working on the principle that neither will they work nor let others work. A modern Parliament building has been built but part of the Opposition even opposed that, Modi said.

“For 70 years they did not construct a war memorial for martyrs but did not feel ashamed even to oppose that when we built it,” he said. The statue of unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is the biggest statue in the world and all Indians feel proud of it, Modi said, adding that some parties remember India’s first home minister during polls but none of their big leaders have gone to his statue to pay homage.

Modi accused the Opposition of playing “negative politics”. “Rising above negative politics, we are moving on path of positive politics in mission mode, giving priority to development,” he said. “Inspired by Quit India Movement, entire country is now saying corruption quit India, dynasty quit India, appeasement quit India,” Modi said. He said that today, the focus of the entire world is on India.

India’s prestige, on a global scale, has increased, Modi asserted. “World’s attitude towards India has changed. There are two main reasons behind this – firstly Indians elected a full majority government after almost three decades and secondly the full majority government took major decisions and continuously worked for a permanent solution to the challenges before the country,” Modi said.

“India, which is heading towards the goal of being developed, is at the beginning of Amrit Kaal. There is new energy, new inspiration and new resolutions and in this spirit, a new chapter is beginning in the history of Indian Railways,” he said after laying the foundation for redevelopment of 508 railway stations.

