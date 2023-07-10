Governors in opposition-ruled states interfere; Stalin right in seeking Ravi’s removal: Sibal

Sibal was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2 and quit the Congress in May last year. He was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party's support.

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday (July 10) alleged that governors in Opposition-ruled states “destabilise and interfere”, as he backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s demand seeking the removal of Governor RN Ravi.

In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Stalin has charged that Ravi “instigates communal hatred” and is a “threat” to Tamil Nadu’s peace.

“By way of his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office,” the CM emphasised in his letter.

Reacting to the development, Sibal said, “Ambedkar on Governors: said functionary a purely ornamental functionary, no power of interference in administration.”

“Governors in opposition-ruled states: 1) have Hindutva agenda 2) destabilise & interfere 3) incite hate. Stalin is right to ask for Ravi’s removal,” the former Union minister tweeted.

Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.

He recently floated a non-electoral platform Insaaf aimed at fighting injustice.

