Governors in opposition-ruled states interfere; Stalin right in seeking Ravi’s removal: Sibal

Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Monday (July 10) alleged that governors in Opposition-ruled states “destabilise and interfere”, as he backed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s demand seeking the removal of Governor RN Ravi.
In a letter to President Droupadi Murmu, Stalin has charged that Ravi “instigates communal hatred” and is a “threat” to Tamil Nadu’s peace.
Also read: Ravi unfit to be Governor, ‘threat’ to TN’s peace: Stalin writes to President Murmu
“By way of his behaviour and action, the Governor has proved to be partial and ineligible to hold the office of Governor; Ravi is fit to be removed from the high office,” the CM emphasised in his letter.
Reacting to the development, Sibal said, “Ambedkar on Governors: said functionary a purely ornamental functionary, no power of interference in administration.”
“Governors in opposition-ruled states: 1) have Hindutva agenda 2) destabilise & interfere 3) incite hate. Stalin is right to ask for Ravi’s removal,” the former Union minister tweeted.
Ambedkar on Governors :
“..said functionary..a purely ornamental functionary.. no power of interference in administration..”
Governors in opposition ruled states :
1) have Hindutva agenda
2)destabilise & interfere
3) incite hate
Stalin is right to ask for Ravi’s removal
— Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) July 10, 2023
Sibal, who was a Union minister during UPA 1 and 2, had quit the Congress in May last year and was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent member with the Samajwadi Party’s support.
He recently floated a non-electoral platform Insaaf aimed at fighting injustice.
(With agency inputs)