Teen Murti Bhavan premises renamed Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society

The Teen Murti Bhavan premises, previously home to the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society, has undergone a renaming to become the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library Society. This decision has sparked strong reactions from the Congress party.

Teen Murti Bhavan in New Delhi, served as the official residence of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

In a special meeting of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society (NMML), it was resolved to change its name, the Culture Ministry said on Friday.

The meeting was presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who is the vice president of the Society, it said.

In his address at the meeting, Singh “welcomed the proposal for change in name”, since in its new form the institution exhibits the contributions of all prime ministers from Jawaharlal Nehru to Narendra Modi and their responses to various challenges faced by them, the statement said.

Describing prime ministers as an institution and comparing the journey of various prime ministers to the varied colours of a rainbow, Singh emphasised that “all the colours of a rainbow have to be proportionately represented in order to make it beautiful”.

“Thus, the resolution has given a new name, respect to all our previous prime ministers and is democratic in content,” it said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh slammed the move to rename NMML.

Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual lamdmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society. What won't Mr. Modi do to distort,… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) June 16, 2023

“Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi. For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers’ Museum & Society. What won’t Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru,” he tweeted.

