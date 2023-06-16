‘Pettiness, vengeance’: Congress blasts Modi after Nehru’s name dropped from museum

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) in the Teen Murti campus in New Delhi has been renamed as the Prime Ministers Museum and Society

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh, on Friday (June 16) lambasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for removing Nehru’s name from a museum that is housed in the historic Teen Murti campus in New Delhi.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has been renamed as the Prime Ministers Museum and Society. The renaming was done during a special meeting of the NMML Society presided over by the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the vice-president of the society. The chairman of the society is Prime Minister Modi.

In a tweet, Jairam Ramesh said, “Pettiness & Vengeance, thy name is Modi.”

“For over 59 years Nehru Memorial Museum & Library (NMML) has been a global intellectual landmark and treasure house of books & archives. It will henceforth be called Prime Ministers Museum & Society,” said Ramesh.

“What won’t Mr. Modi do to distort, disparage and destroy the name & legacy of the architect of the Indian nation-state. A small, small man overburdened by his insecurities is the self-styled Vishwaguru,” concluded the tweet.

The Teen Murti complex was the official residence of India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

