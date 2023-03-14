Surekha Yadav becomes first woman pilot to run Vande Bharat Express

After the more than 450-km long journey from Solapur, Surekha Yadav was felicitated at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus

Asia’s first woman loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, has become the first female to operate the newly-introduced Vande Bharat Express train, it was announced on Tuesday.

Yadav, who became the country’s first female train driver in 1988, piloted the semi high-speed train between Solapur in Maharashtra and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Mumbai on Monday.

The train left Solapur station on March 13 and reached CSMT five minutes ahead of the scheduled arrival, the Central Railway said.

Also read: Vande Bharat trains: All 10 routes, safety features and other details

Advertisement

After the more than 450-km long journey, Yadav was felicitated at CSMT’s platform number 8.

Nari Shakti

“Vande Bharat — powered by Nari Shakti. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express,” Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav tweeted.

Vande Bharat – powered by Nari Shakti. Smt. Surekha Yadav, the first woman loco pilot of Vande Bharat Express. pic.twitter.com/MqVjpgm4EO — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) March 13, 2023

Yadav, who hails from Satara in Maharashtra, has won many awards at the state and national levels.

Two new trains

The Central Railway launched two Vande Bharat Express trains on CSMT-Solapur and CSMT-Sainagar Shirdi routes on February 10.

According to railway officials, loco piloting on new routes involves comprehensive learning. The crew has to remain vigilant at every moment.

Also read: Soon, you can take a Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Goa

“The crew learning process involves signal observance, hands-on new equipment, coordination with other crew members and observance of all parameters for running of a train,” a railway statement stated.

(With agency inputs)