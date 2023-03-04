Soon, you can take a Vande Bharat Express from Mumbai to Goa

Electrification of Mumbai-Goa railway route has been completed, and the new train service will be introduced after an inspection, MoS for Railways Raosaheb Danve has told a Maharashtra delegation

The Mumbai-Goa route will get a Vande Bharat Express soon, Union Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve has told a delegation of legislators from Maharashtra. It comes as great news for tourists to the region.

Niranjan Davkhare, a member of the Maharashtra Legislative Council representing the Konkan Graduates constituency, has shared the information in a release. The delegation met Danve on Friday.

The semi-high-speed express train will operate between Mumbai and Goa along the lines of the ones introduced recently on the Mumbai-Shirdi and Mumbai-Solapur routes to curtail travel time, Danve said.

The electrification of the Mumbai-Goa railway route has been completed, and the new train service will be introduced following an inspection, the minister told the delegation.

Issues discussed

Several issues concerning railways in Thane and the Konkan region was discussed during the meeting. Other issues that came up for discussion were the allotment of stalls to those affected by the railway project or their relatives, mobile stalls at each railway station for farmers, raising the height of platforms to reduce the gap with trains, and taking measures to prevent flooding due to the railway bridge at Mahad in Raigad, the release said.

The delegation discussed with Danve the demand to extend the Sawantwadi-Diva train service till Dadar, rehabilitation of those residing along the railway tracks under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) scheme, and other issues, it added.

The legislators also demanded that Mumbra station in Thane be renamed as Mumbra Devi station. Danve assured them that action will be taken after the state government submits a proposal on this.

(With agency inputs)