Vande Bharat trains: All 10 routes, safety features and other details

The Vande Bharat Express trains have been the talking point in recent months. So, what is so great about these trains and how do they promise to make your experience of train travel better?

In an ongoing effort to modernise the Indian Railways, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday flagged off two more Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai to Shirdi and Solapur. The new trains will join the existing eight in service.

So, what is so great about these trains and how do they promise to make your experience of train travel better? Here are some cool things about the Vande Bharat Express.

What makes these trains special?

These trains boast various safety features, such as the Kavach system, which aims to prevent accidents, including collisions. Additionally, all classes of the Vande Bharat Express have reclining seats. Executive Coaches have the extra-special 180-degree rotating seats.

The Vande Bharat Express is equipped with a range of features that enhance passenger comfort and convenience, such as automatic doors, a GPS-based audio-visual passenger information system, onboard hotspot Wi-Fi for entertainment, and comfortable seating.

Vande Bharat Express routes

Varanasi – New Delhi (22435) / New Delhi – Varanasi (22436)

Inaugurated on February 18, 2019, this was the first Vande Bharat Express train to enter service. The train connects national capital New Delhi to the sacred city of Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and covers the distance in 8 hours. The trains halts at Thyagraj and Kanpur and runs five days a week. Monday and Thursday are the exceptions.

New Delhi – SMVD KATRA (22439) / SMVD KATRA – New Delhi (22440)

Traversing the route from Delhi to Katra in Jammu and Kashmir in 8 hours, this second Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 3, 2019. With stops at Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, and Jammu Tawi, the train runs six days a week, with the exception of Tuesday.

Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar CAP (20901) / Gandhinagar CAP – Mumbai Central (20902)

The third Vande Bharat Express 2.0 train began service on September 30, 2022, running the route from Gandhinagar, Gujarat, to Mumbai, Maharashtra, in under six hours, faster than the previous seven to eight hours of other trains. It is known for its speed, quietness, and smoothness. The train runs six days a week (barring Sundays).

New Delhi – Amb Andaura (22447) / Amb Andaura – New Delhi (22448)

Started on October 13, 2002, this fourth Vande Bharat Express Train covers New Delhi to Andaura, Himachal Pradesh, in 5 hours and 15 minutes. It travels through Chandigarh, Punjab, and Himachal Pradesh, operating six days a week.

Chennai – Mysuru (20608)/ Mysuru – Chennai (20607)

With stops at Katpadi and Bengaluru, this train traverses a distance of 479 km between Chennai and Mysuru in 6 and a half hours and vice versa. Except for Wednesday, the train runs on all other days.

Bilaspur Junction – Nagpur Junction (20825) / Nagpur – Bilaspur Junction (20826)

Launched on December 11, 2022, this sixth Vande Bharat Express train travels from Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh) to Nagpur (Maharashtra) in 5 and a half hours. Except Saturday, the trains runs on all other days. Raipur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, and Gondia are the four halts this trains makes.

Howrah – New Jalpaiguri (22301) / New Jalpaiguri Junction – Howrah (22302)

The seventh Vande Bharat Train takes 7 hours and 30 minutes to cover the distance between New Jalpaiguri and Howrah and vice versa. Inaugurated on December 30, this trains runs on all days except Wednesday.

Visakhapatnam – Secunderabad (20833) / Secunderabad – Visakhapatnam (20834)

The eighth train of the series was launched on January 15. With stops at Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, and Vijayawada stations in Andhra Pradesh and at Khammam, Warangal, and Secunderabad stations in Telangana, this train takes eight-and-a-half hours to cover its route from Vizag to Secuderabad.

Mumbai — Solapur (22225)/ Solapur — Mumbai (22226)

The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Express will cover the 455 km distance between Mumbai and the textile city in 6 hours and 30 minutes, a saving of nearly one hour in current timings.

Mumbai — Shirdi (22223) / Shirdi — Mumbai

The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Express will take 5 hours and 25 minutes to cover the 343 km distance to the temple town.

