Sonali Phogat death: Family demands CBI probe; doctors to conduct autopsy today

Haryana BJP leader Sonali Phogat’s family has demanded a CBI investigation into her death claiming that there is “something fishy”.

Actor Sonali, who found fame as a TikTok star, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday (August 23).

Sonali (42) was on a visit to Goa along with her staff members. She was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness on Monday night at a restaurant there, Goa Director General of Police Jaspal Singh told PTI.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said Sonali was “brought dead” to the hospital.

Prime facie, the cause of death is established as a heart attack but further medical examination would be done, he said.

One of her sisters, Raman told news agency ANI that Sonali did not have any medical problems and demanded a CBI probe.

“She cannot have a heart attack. We demand a proper investigation by CBI. My family is not ready to accept that she died of a heart attack. She had no such medical problem,” Raman told the news agency.

“She said she wanted to talk over WhatsApp and that something fishy was going on. But she disconnected the call and then did not pick up,” another sister Rupesh was quoted as saying by the news agency.

The post-mortem of the mortal remains of Sonali will be conducted at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) on Wednesday to ascertain the exact cause of her death, an official said.

The family members of Sonali arrived in Goa on Tuesday night.

A senior GMCH official said a panel of two experts – Dr Sunil Chimulkar and Dr Sheryl Soares – from the hospital’s forensic science medicine department will conduct the autopsy.

The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death.

Sonali, who had appeared in the Big Boss reality TV series, had unsuccessfully contested from the Adampur Assembly constituency in Hisar on a BJP ticket against Kuldeep Bishnoi in the 2019 Assembly election.

She had acted in a few Haryanvi movies. She was a native of Bhuthan Kalan village in Fatehabad district and started her career as a TV anchor in 2006. She later took to acting and featured in a few Haryanvi films and TV shows.

