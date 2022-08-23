BJP leader Sonali Phogat dies of heart attack in Goa

On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources informed

BJP leader from Haryana’s Hisar and actor Sonali Phogat died of a heart attack in Goa, party leaders said on Tuesday.

“She has passed away. I have been given information that she was in Goa,” Haryana BJP chief O P Dhankar told.

The leader’s passing away has also been confirmed by Goa DGP Jaspal Singh.

As per reports, the former Tik Tok star who had joined the BJP in 2019, was on a visit to Goa along with some of her staff members.

On Monday night, she was brought to St Anthony Hospital at Anjuna in North Goa district after she complained of uneasiness, sources informed.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (Mapusa) Jivba Dalvi said she was brought dead to the hospital. Prime facie, the cause of death is established as heart attack but further medical examination is on, he said.

As per the official, the postmortem would be conducted at the state-run Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim.

A former TikTok star, Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 assembly election from Adampur in Hisar against Kuldeep Bishnoi, who was then in the Congress.

The actress had rose to fame after she entered TV series Big Boss 14 in 2020.

The actress posted a new profile picture on her social media accounts roughly around 12 hours before she passed away. She lost her husband in 2016, with whom she had a daughter.

