Remembering Indira Gandhi, the Iron Lady of India, on her 38th death anniversary

October 31, 2022, marks the 38th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, the first and, till date, the only female Prime Minister of India. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984.

The Iron Lady of India

India’s second longest serving prime minister, Indira, was born to Jawaharlal Nehru and Kamala Nehru on November 19, 1917. She served in office from 1966 to 1977 and again from 1980 to 1984.

She was given the sobriquet of the Iron Lady of India for helping liberate Bangladesh and making various other tough decisions during her tenure as the Prime Minister of India.

Indira was assassinated by her two Sikh bodyguards after she gave the go-ahead to flush out terrorists from Amritsar’s Golden Temple during Operation Bluestar.

Indira Gandhi’s policies

Under Indira’s leadership, banks were nationalised. She also abolished the privy purses of the royal families in India.

She introduced the Green Revolution in the 1960s to ensure food security for the rapidly growing Indian population.

It was under her leadership that India fought Pakistan to liberate Bangladesh in 1971 despite facing opposition from the US.

Emergency in 1975

Indira Gandhi imposed emergency in India on June 25, 1975, after she was asked to resign as the prime minister for irregularities in the election process.

Indira refused to step down and, in turn, put many Opposition leaders in jail.

She eventually lost the 1977 election, but made a comeback in 1980. Indira remained in power till her death in 1984.