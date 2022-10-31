National Unity Day 2022: History, significance and quotes

Every year, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day in India to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Every year, October 31 is observed as the National Unity Day in India to celebrate the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel who was the first Deputy Prime Minister of India and the first Home Minister of India from 1947 to 1950.

The National Unity Day 2022 is the 147th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Patel, also known as the ‘Iron Man of India’, played a huge role in uniting India by bringing the princely states together under the Union of India.

National Unity Day: History and Significance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced the National Unity Day in 2014 with the theme ‘Run for Unity’.

The National Unity Day aims to motivate people to stay together, and uplift Indian society.

It focuses on the theme of unity in diversity and the need for India to uphold its unity. Various cultural institutions celebrate the day.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s quote on unity

Vallabhbhai Patel said, “Indians have to shed mutual bickering, shed the difference of being high or low, develop a sense of equality and banish untouchability.” He said we have to make a joint effort to restore the conditions of Swaraj prevalent prior to British rule.

