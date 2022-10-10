Jagjit Singh 11th death anniversary: His life and achievements

October 10, 2022, marks the 11th death anniversary of Indian composer, singer and musician Jagjit Singh. Also known as the king of ghazals and bhajans, Singh passed away on October 10, 2011

October 10, 2022, marks the 11th death anniversary of Indian composer, singer and musician Jagjit Singh. Also known as the king of ghazals and bhajans, Singh passed away on October 10, 2011. His songs and ghazals, however, continue to enthrall people around the world.

Singh was born in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, on February 8, 1941. In the 1980’s, he sang several ghazals with his wife Chitra Singh, including ‘Mera Geet amar kar do’ and ‘Tum itna jo muskura rahe ho’.

Also Read: Ziro Music Festival, a carnival of rhythm, returns on the ground

Jagjit’s achievements are admired by all. His journey, however, was not always smooth. Jagjit Singh took a break from singing in 1990, after the tragic death of his son Vivek, aged 18, in a road accident.

Advertisement

His fans were delighted when he made a comeback to singing in 1991.

For his works and contributions, Jagjit was awarded the Padma Bhushan in 2003.

Also Read: World Music Day: A day to revel in the seven notes

In 2011, Singh was supposed to perform with Pakistani singer Ghulam Ali in the UK. He was, however, admitted to Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital with a brain hemorrhage on September 23, 2011.

He remained in coma for two weeks before passing away on October 10, aged 70.

Also Watch: Srinagar grooves to folk music, connects with heritage

A biography of Singh, entitled ‘Beyond Time’ based on about 40 hours of interviews with him, was released in 2012. A biopic documentary by the name of ‘Kaagaz Ki Kashti’ has been made on the life journey of Jagjit Singh.