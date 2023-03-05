Article 370 abrogation only on paper says Raut; rues Kashmiri Pandits’ plight

Sanjay Raut wrote in his weekly column "Rokthok" published in the party's mouthpiece Saamana that the abrogation of Article 370 has not helped the cause of Kashmiri Pandits.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday (March 5) asserted that the abrogation of Article 370, which revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, was merely symbolic and motivated by the Bharatiya Janata Party’s political agenda.

In his weekly column Rokthok in party mouthpiece Saamana, Raut said Kashmiri Pandits had not got their rights despite this move, and BJP leaders have no answers to their woes.

A Kashmiri Pandit was killed by terrorists in Pulwama recently, but the BJP poured water on the grief of the community by arresting Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Manish Sisodia in the alleged excise scam (thereby diverting attention from the killing).

“Jammu and Kashmir was and will remain an integral part of India. The abrogation of Article 370 is only on paper and was done to serve the political interests of the BJP,” he said.

In his column, Raut said he met Kashmiri Pandits during his recent visit to the northern Union Territory as part of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, and community members told him about being forcibly relocated to the Valley, though the government was not ready to guarantee their safety.

He also said the Hindu Akrosh Morcha organised in Mumbai recently against love jihad and other issues alleged by right wing outfits, must be held in J-K to protest the killing of Kashmiri Pandits.

He expressed concern at the re-emergence of pro-Khalistan elements in Punjab, adding it was an issue related to internal security that cannot be left in the hands of the state government there.

(With agency inputs)