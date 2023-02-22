Will check if it’s a stunt: Maharashtra CM on Raut’s letter claiming threat to life

Eknath Shinde said police will probe the claim made by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut and act accordingly

A day after Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleged his life was under threat, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday (February 22) said police will probe the claim made by him and act accordingly.

“We will also check if this (Raut’s claim) is based on facts or is a stunt,” Shinde added.

Raut on Tuesday had alleged that the CM’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has hired contract killers to kill him. He also wrote to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the home portfolio claiming a threat to his life.

“Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde (Eknath Shinde’s son) has given a supari (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur. I have confirmed information regarding the same. I am informing you as a responsible citizen,” Raut said in his letter.

Responding to Raut’s letter to the police, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also handles the home portfolio, said the Rajya Sabha MP had a habit of making thoughtless allegations, but nevertheless the missive would be sent to the authorities concerned for a review.

He said the Rajya Sabha MP was trying to seek sympathy. “I think he is creating a sensation by levelling such allegations. He may think that he would get some sympathy out of it. But you do not get sympathy by making fake allegations,” said the home minister.