Rahul’s disqualification lawful, not political; is Cong questioning court?: BJP leaders  

Amid protests by Congress against Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification as LS MP, several BJP leaders have asserted that the decision shows everyone is equal before law

Even as the Opposition is crying foul over the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an MP of the Lok Sabha, BJP leaders have called it a “lawful” decision taken by the court and not a political call.

Stating that everyone was equal before law, Union Minister of State for Law and Justice SPS Baghel termed the disqualification “lawful”. He said that a BJP MLA was recently disqualified in Uttar Pradesh following his conviction in a criminal case.

Also read: Rahul Gandhi disqualified from Lok Sabha; ‘not intimidated,’ says Kharge

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the decision was a legal one and alleged the Congress was questioning the judiciary.

Advertisement

“It was a legal decision and not a call taken by the political party. It was taken by a court. The Congress should clarify who they are protesting against,” he said.

Expressing similar sentiments, senior BJP leader Bhupender Yadav said Rahul had ample opportunities to explain himself, provide evidence and all rules have been followed leading to his disqualification.

Explainer | Rahul’s disqualification: How is an MP disqualified and what are recourse options

“When the order has come now the Congress is protesting against the order. They are abusing the legal system. In this country, the system runs according to the law and prior to this similar action has been taken against other public representatives. Not just Gandhi, but the Congress party should apologise for insulting the OBC community. They should work towards the development of the country instead of defaming the country’s democracy in London,” he said.

BJP MP from Kaushambi, Vinod Kumar Sonkar said Rahul had insulted an entire community and he should be punished. “This is a decision of the court and the way he defamed a community he should be punished. This disqualification is a good message that no one is above the law,” he said.

Rahul on Friday was disqualified as an MP from Wayanad by the Lok Sabha Secretariat, a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case.

Also read: Opposition takes out protest march, alleges ‘democracy’s in danger’

Following his disqualification, Rahul would not be able to contest elections for eight years unless a higher court stays his conviction and sentence.

(With inputs from agencies)