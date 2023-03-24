Rahul’s disqualification: How is an MP disqualified and what are recourse options

In a defamation case, Rahul Gandhi has received a two-year jail sentence, which has initiated the procedure for his disqualification as a Member of Parliament. What does the law state about this situation, and what choices does Rahul have? Read on to know more...

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was found guilty and given a two-year jail sentence by a Surat court on Thursday in a defamation case from 2019, which was related to his comments about the “Modi” surname.

The conviction

As per Section 500 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), defamation carries a penalty of a simple imprisonment that may last up to two years, or a fine, or both. The court granted Rahul Gandhi bail on a bond of Rs 15,000 and suspended the sentence for 30 days to enable him to file an appeal.

Disqualification

Lawmakers can be disqualified in three circumstances. The first is through Articles 102(1) and 191(1) for disqualifying a Member of Parliament and a member of the Legislative Assembly, respectively, based on factors such as holding an office of profit, being of unsound mind or insolvent, or lacking valid citizenship.

The second instance is outlined in the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution, which allows for the disqualification of members for defection.

The third scenario in which lawmakers can be disqualified is outlined in The Representation of The People Act (RPA), 1951. This law stipulates disqualification for conviction in criminal cases.

What is the RPA?

The RPA includes several provisions that deal with disqualification. Section 8 addresses disqualification for the conviction of offenses, with the goal of preventing the criminalization of politics and prohibiting tainted lawmakers from running for office. Sections 9, 10, and 11 also cover disqualification for other reasons, such as corruption, disloyalty, and failure to report election expenses.

Section 8(1) of The Representation of The People Act lists specific offences such as promoting enmity between two groups, bribery, and undue influence or personation at an election that trigger disqualification upon conviction. In October 2022, Senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan lost his Uttar Pradesh Assembly membership after being convicted in a hate speech case.

However, defamation is not listed as one of these offences. Section 8(2) also lists offences that deal with hoarding or profiteering, adulteration of food or drugs, and conviction and sentence of at least six months for an offence under any provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act.

Section 8(3) of the RPA specifies that a person who is convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for at least two years will be disqualified from the date of conviction and for an additional six years following their release.

However, the disqualification can be reversed if a higher court grants a stay on the conviction or decides the appeal in favour of the convicted lawmaker. In a 2018 case, the Supreme Court clarified that the disqualification would not take effect from the date of the stay of conviction by the appellate court.

Legal recourse

It is important to note that a mere suspension of sentence under Section 389 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) is not enough to reverse disqualification. The stay must be on conviction itself. Section 389 of the CrPC allows for the suspension of the sentence of a convict during the pendency of an appeal, similar to granting bail to the appellant.

Therefore, in Rahul’s disqualification case, he would need to appeal his conviction first to the Surat Sessions Court, and then to the Gujarat High Court to have any chance of reversing his disqualification as an MP.

