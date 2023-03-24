Opposition takes out protest march, alleges ‘democracy’s in danger’

Demanding JPC probe into the Adani issue, Opposition leaders also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a defamation case

Leaders of Opposition parties on Friday staged a demonstration march from the Parliament, alleging that “democracy is in danger” and demanding a JPC probe into the Adani issue.

Addressing the media at Vijay Chowk, several Opposition leaders, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, also raised the issue of Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case by a Surat court and alleged that the government was targeting the opposition with cases to suppress their voices.

Delhi police beefed up security at Vijay Chowk and told the marching MPs not to proceed further as Section 144 CrPC was imposed and no agitation was allowed there.

Heavy security was also deployed outside the Congress headquarters in Delhi. As per latest reports, several protesters have been detained by police.

After a protest inside the Parliament House complex, a host of Opposition leaders from parties such as the CPI, CPI(M), Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray), JD(U) and Aam Aadmi Party, marched to Vijay Chowk, holding placards like “We demand JPC” and “Save LIC” and a huge banner in front of them with “Democracy in Danger” written on it.

“Were fighting for JPC into Adani issue for months. They have a majority but the BJP is scared as there’s something fishy. Well keep fighting unitedly for it,” Kharge said.

He also hit out at BJP chief J P Nadda over his allegation that Rahul Gandhi compared OBC communities to thieves and accused the BJP of playing “caste politics”.

AAP’s Sanjay Singh said Rahul’s conviction shows that the government wants to finish off the opposition by slapping cases on them.

(With inputs from agencies)