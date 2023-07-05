‘Public aware of your hollow slogans’: Kharge slams Centre over price rise, unemployment

The Congress chief said while both inflation and unemployment rates are hitting a record high, the BJP is more concerned about staying in power

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday (July 5) attacked the Modi government over rising prices and unemployment while stating that the public is aware of the “hollow slogans” of the BJP and will ensure that it is ousted this time.

“Both inflation and unemployment are increasing continuously due to the loot of the Modi government. But the BJP is engrossed in the greed for power,” Kharge alleged in a tweet in Hindi.

Also read: Modi govt has time to break parties, but not to fill key vacancies in armed forces: Kharge

“The prices of vegetables are skyrocketing and the unemployment rate in the country has gone up to 8.45 per cent,” he said. “The unemployment rate in villages is 8.73 per cent and the demand for MGNREGA in villages is at its peak, but there is no work,’ Kharge said.

“The rural wage rate has come down,” he added. “Narendra Modi ji, the people of the country know that before elections, you are working on slogans like achche din, amrit kaal, so that your failures can be glossed over with the help of advertisements. But this time it will not happen, the public is aware and will answer to your hollow slogans by voting against the BJP,” Kharge said.

He said the public will be no more forgiving towards the BJP and in the next Lok Sabha polls, will see that the party goes out of power.

The Congress chief’s attack came a day after the Congress slammed the Centre over rising prices of vegetables and other essential food items and demanded immediate steps from his government to address the issue.

Also read: Kharge slams PM for his stoic silence on Manipur, terms it a betrayal

On Tuesday, the women’s wing of the party staged a protest outside the BJP office in New Delhi, demanding relief for people from rising inflation of essential food items.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate told a press conference, where the party had kept a basket of tomatoes, garlic, ginger and green chillies, that this could be a good gift option given that it costs over ₹1,070 because of the rising inflation.

Also read: Opposition leaders’ Patna meet catapults Kharge to prime spot

(With inputs from agencies)