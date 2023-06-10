Kharge slams PM for his stoic silence on Manipur, terms it a betrayal

Coming heavily on the Centre for doing little to bring normalcy to the violence-hit state, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge blamed the ruling party and its "divisive politics" for the sorry state of affairs in the border state

Slamming Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his “stoic silence” over the continued violence in Manipur, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (June 10) alleged that the prime minister has “betrayed” the people of the state.

Kharge further said that it took Modi almost a month to send Home Minister Amit Shah to the strife-torn state. But even after Shah’s visit, violence has continued unabated, he added.

“Narendra Modi ji, 3rd May 2023 – Violence first broke out in Manipur – It took almost a month for you to send the Union Home Minister to the state. 8 days after Home Minister’s departure, violence continues in Manipur.” Kharge said.

Modi’s silence is like rubbing salt on the wounds of the people there, Kharge said, adding that the least the prime minister could have done was make an appeal for peace. “As the Prime Minister, the least you could have done is appeal for peace. You have betrayed Manipur,” Kharge also said.

“For a proponent of the so-called Act East policy for Northeast India, your stoic silence on violence in Manipur is rubbing salt in the wounds of its people,” the Congress chief added.

The Congress has accused the BJP of being responsible for the present state of affairs in the northeastern state and has blamed the ruling party and its “divisive politics” for it. It has demanded that steps be taken immediately to bring normalcy in the border state as the situation might turn out of control otherwise.

The sporadic ethnic violence in the state since May 3 has left nearly 100 dead.

(With agency inputs)