Modi govt has time to break parties, but not to fill key vacancies in armed forces: Kharge

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge hit out at the Modi government over the reported shortage of officers at the Major and Captain levels in the Indian Army

The Modi government has all the time to break political parties but no time to fill important vacancies in the armed forces, said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday (July 3).

Kharge was hitting out at the Modi government over the reported shortage of officers at the Major and Captain levels in the Indian Army.

Taking to Twitter, Kharge shared a media report which claimed that the Army is facing an acute shortage of officers at the Major and Captain levels and is planning to reduce the posting of staff officers at various headquarters to overcome the shortage in units. The Army is also considering the appointment of re-employed officers to such posts, according to the report.

“Modi Govt has all the time to break political parties, but it has NO time to fill in important vacancies in the Armed Forces. Those who trumpet Nationalism on a daily basis have betrayed our Armed Forces like no other,” Kharge said in a tweet.

Currently, there are more than 2 lakh vacancies in the armed forces and the Central Armed Police Forces, he said.

Kharge claimed that the Agnipath scheme is an explicit admission that the Modi government does not have funds for the country’s soldiers.

“Modi Government has betrayed the defence community on OROP implementation and created a divide among our brave Jawans by inducing large scale anomalies in OROP-2. For Modi Government & the BJP, National Security is not a National priority. Only betraying the mandate of the people is their priority,” the Congress chief alleged.

(With inputs from agencies)