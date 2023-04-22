PM Modi to travel more than 5,000 km in 36 hours for 8 events in 7 cities

On Tuesday (April 25), the PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station in Kerala.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu in two days (April 24, 25) covering more than 5,000 kilometres in 36 hours to attend eight programmes in seven cities.

According to a press release from the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday (April 22), at around 11:30 AM on Monday April (24), PM Modi will attend a programme marking National Panchayati Raj Day in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation projects worth around Rs 17,000 crore.

From Madhya Pradesh, Modi will head to Kerala. On Tuesday (April 25), at around 10:30 AM, the PM will flag off Vande Bharat Express at Thiruvananthapuram Central Railway Station. Thereafter, at around 11 AM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation, development projects worth more than Rs 3,200 crore, at Central Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, as per the PMO.

Also read: Karnataka polls: Modi may visit Udupi on May 4

Advertisement

The Vande Bharat Express train will cover 11 districts in Kerala – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Pathanamthitta, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur and Kasargod.

Also on Tuesday, at around 4 PM, he will visit NAMO Medical Education & Research Institute and at around 4:30 PM, he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation various development projects worth more than Rs 4,850 crores at Silvassa, Dadra and Nagar Haveli. Thereafter, at around 6 PM, he will inaugurate the Devka Seafront at Daman.

“PM will start the journey in the morning of April 24. He will travel from Delhi to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 500 kilometres. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Rewa where he will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day programme. After this, he will come back to Khajuraho, covering a distance of around 280 km in the to-and-fro journey. From Khajuraho, he will travel to Kochi, covering an aerial distance of about 1,700 kilometres, to participate in the Yuvam Conclave,” officials were quoted as saying in an ANI report.

Also read: Modi hails civil servants’ contribution towards nation-building

“Next morning, the PM will travel from Kochi to Thiruvananthapuram, covering a distance of about 190 Km. Here, he will flag off Vande Bharat Express and also dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects. From here, he will travel to Silvassa via Surat, covering about 1,570 kilometres. There, he will visit NAMO medical college and will dedicate and lay the foundation stone of various projects,” they added.

Then, he will travel to Daman and from there to Surat, covering about 110 kilometres.

“From Surat, he will travel back to Delhi, adding another 940 km to his travel schedule… To put this figure in perspective, one can look at the length of India from North to South, which is about 3,200 kilometres. Adding to the distance is the time factor – all this travel is jam-packed in only 36 hours,” the officials said.

The total aerial distance Modi will cover over two days is about 5,300 kilometres.

Also read: AI could be used to further bring ‘Ease of Justice’: PM Modi