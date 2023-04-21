Contribution of civil servants towards nation building hailed by PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India's rapid development would not have been possible without the active participation of civil servants.

Without the active participation of civil servants, India’s rapid development would not have been possible, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (April 21).

Addressing the 16th Civil Services Day, he also said that expectations of the global community from India have risen phenomenally during the last nine years.

Greetings to all civil servants, past and present, on Civil Services Day! Your service to the nation has been truly commendable. The civil services have upheld the highest values of public administration, as envisaged by Sardar Patel, forming a framework for good governance. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 21, 2023

Global agencies and experts are now saying that India’s time has arrived, he noted.

“In such a scenario, Indian bureaucracy does not even have a second to waste. I appeal to every bureaucrat, whether from the state government or the Centre, that country has trusted you. It has given you a chance. Uphold that trust in your work,” the prime minister said.

“Your every decision should be in national interest,” Modi told the civil servants.

“It is possible you may have to take a decision for an individual or an organisation but you must ask how will my decision benefit the country,” he said.

