Karnataka polls: PM Modi may visit Udupi on May 4 with Yogi Adityanath

PM Narendra Modi is likely to attend a conference of BJP workers in Udupi on May 4

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to be in Karnataka’s Udupi on May 4 to attend a conference of BJP workers, party sources said on Monday (April 17).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to accompany Modi, the sources said.

BJP’s Udupi district president Kuyilady Suresh Nayak indicated that the Prime Minister would join the conference ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections in the state.

A huge function will be arranged in the city or some other suitable place for the visit, sources said. They added that the party’s national leaders have told the district unit about the development.

(With agency inputs)