Pawar seeks Common Minimum Programme for Opposition unity in 2024

"If the people have rejected the BJP at the state level, their (citizens) view will not be any different at the national level. The BJP made big assurances, raised people's hopes but did nothing," he said

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Friday said he would persuade all Opposition parties to forge unity based on a common minimum programme to provide an alternative to the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

Talking to reporters in Jalgaon, the Opposition stalwart said the BJP had been rejected in a majority of the states where it was ruling while alleging that the saffron party had toppled elected governments to grab power. “If the people have rejected the BJP at the state level, their (citizens) view will not be any different at the national level,” the NCP chief asserted.

Also read: Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Pawar said he would put forth his view in the meeting of Opposition parties to be held in Patna in Bihar on June 23. He said, “All non-BJP parties need to sit together and think about forging Opposition unity on the basis of a common minimum programme. The BJP made big assurances, raised expectations of people but did nothing. It is time to provide an alternative.”

BRS B team of BJP?



Replying to media queries on the BRS led by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao entering political arena in Maharashtra, Pawar said the Congress-NCP alliance had faced reverses in the 2019 polls due to the presence of Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA). “Even though all parties have the right to expand their base in any state, it remains to be seen if the BRS is a B team (of the BJP),” he said.

Asked about the Uniform Civil Code, Pawar said there was need for a population control law for all citizens irrespective of caste and religion, but one needs to know whether the UCC is “targeted at a particular community” and “then we can speak (on it)”.

On the newly-elected Congress government in Karnataka removing chapters on Hindutva ideologue late VD Savarkar and RSS founder Keshav Hedgewar from school books, Pawar said the Congress had promised such a move in its poll manifesto. The Congress there had promised to remove chapters that impact social unity, he said. “If the people of Karnataka have voted them to power, it means they agree with the Congress view,” he added.

Also read: Pune: Man arrested for issuing death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

On the acrimony created by an advertisement that appeared in several dailies on Tuesday claiming that a survey showed Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was more popular than his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, the NCP leader said it had cleared a misunderstanding that the BJP had a big role in the ruling dispensation. “The advertisement played a historic role in creating awareness about the fact. Similarly, the print media benefited,” he said in a swipe at the Maharashtra government.

(With agency inputs)