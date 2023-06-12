Pune: Man arrested for issuing death threat to NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The accused, Sagar Barve, is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, said a Mumbai police official

A man from Pune was arrested for alleged involvement in issuing a death threat to Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar, a Mumbai Police official said on Monday (June 12).

The accused, Sagar Barve, is working in the data feeding and analytics section of a private firm, the official said.

“The Mumbai Crime Branch, which was probing the case, brought Barve to Mumbai. He was presented in court and has been remanded in police custody till Tuesday (June 13),” the official said.

The NCP on June 9 claimed 82-year-old Pawar received a message on social media threatening him with a fate similar to anti-superstition activist Narendra Dabholkar, who was shot dead in Pune on August 20, 2013.

