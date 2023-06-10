Sharad Pawar appoints Praful Patel, Supriya Sule as NCP working presidents

Pawar announced this at the party's 25th anniversary celebration, which was founded by him and P. A. Sangma in 1999.

Sharad Pawar announced on Saturday (June 10) that Supriya Sule and Praful Patel will be appointed as working presidents of the Nationalist Congress Party.

Pawar made the announcement at the 25th anniversary of the party, founded by him and P A Sangma in 1999.

The announcement was made in presence of Ajit Pawar, a key player in NCP.

Pawar had last month offered to resign from the presidency of the party which was followed by fervent remonstrations from the party members as well as other political leaders.

An NCP panel formed to deliberate on Pawar’s offer had on May 5 rejected his resignation and urged him to continue as the party president.

