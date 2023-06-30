Parliamentary panel summons law commission, law ministry representatives on UCC

Sources suggest that the government may introduce a bill to enact a uniform civil code during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament

A Parliamentary Standing Committee has summoned representatives from the Law Commission and the Law Ministry on July 3 (Monday) regarding a recent notice released by the law panel requesting input from stakeholders on the issue of implementing a uniform civil code.

According to the schedule of the standing committee on law and personnel, it will hear the views of representatives of the law panel and legal affairs and legislative departments of the law ministry “on public notice issued by the Law Commission of India on June 14, 2023, inviting views from the various stakeholders on the Uniform Civil Code, under the subject Review of Personal Laws”.

Till Tuesday evening, the law panel had received nearly 8.5 lakh responses on its public notice.

Bill to be tabled soon?

According to reliable sources, it is likely that the government will introduce a bill to enact a uniform civil code during the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, scheduled to commence next month.

Sources have reported that the monsoon session of Parliament is expected to commence in the third week of July. The sittings will initially take place in the old Parliament building and later transition to the new building during the course of the session.

