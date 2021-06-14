Panel on CBSE Class XII mulls factoring in pre-board, class X, XI results

Reports say consensus emerges among panel members, differences persist on weightage

As the CBSE weighs its options on Class 12 following scrapping of the Board exams on June 1, media reports said the Board is seriously mulling a new proposal: assessing Class 12 students based on their performance in the Class 10 Board exam, Class 11 final exam, and the Class 12 pre-Board exam.

A 12-member expert panel set up by the Board discussed the option at a meeting held on Saturday (June 12), The Indian Express quoted sources in the Education Ministry.

“The broad consensus was to factor in marks scored in the Class 10 Boards, Class 11 (annual) exam, and Class 12 pre-Boards. There were differences about the weightage for each component. That final decision will be taken by CBSE,” said a Ministry official.

Advertisement

Also read: What CBSE says about Class XII Board exams after lawyer moves SC?

The three components will be counted towards 70 marks meant for theory, said the official.

The CBSE had scrapped the Class 12 Board exam amid the second COVID wave. This was announced after a meeting headed by the Prime Minister. It was said that “students should not be forced to appear for exams in such a stressful situation”.

The decision came in the face of 32 states and UTs supporting the Class 12 Board exam this year. Of these, 29 states and UTs either supported the curtailed format or agreed to support the Centre’s decision. Only four states — Delhi, Maharashtra, Goa, and Andaman & Nicobar —opposed pen-and-paper exams. After the CBSE’s announcement, most states followed suit and cancelled their Board examinations.

Also read: Class XII Board exams: Most states favour CBSE’s shortened version

The Supreme Court, then, asked CBSE to devise an alternative assessment scheme in two weeks. The 12-member panel had its last meeting on June 12, and CBSE is likely to submit its plan to the apex court in a couple of days.

Sources said committee members were in favour of using the Class 10 Board marks during June 12 discussion since that would be an objective reflection of a student’s performance. “Class 11 performance was also included in case a student didn’t take Class 12 pre-board too seriously. But then Class 12 pre-Board has to be taken into account since the results are being decided for the Class 12 students,” said a ministry official.

To avoid too much variation of marks, the Board is likely recommend that the marks awarded to students are as per the school’s Class 12 Board exam performance of the last three years.