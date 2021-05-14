What CBSE says about Class XII Board exams after lawyer moves SC?

Plea prays for the results of students to be declared on the basis of ‘objective methodology’

A Delhi-based advocate has filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking the cancelation of CBSE Class XII board examinations. Mamta Sharma’s plea prays for the results of students to be declared on the basis of ‘objective methodology’.

The Central Board of Secondary Education exams were scheduled to be held between May 4 and June 14 but were postponed in view of the pandemic crisis gripping the country.

Responding to media reports, the CBSE on Friday denied that a decision had been taken regarding the exams.

“It is clarified that no such decision [to cancel exams] has been taken regarding Class XII board examination, as being speculated. Any decision taken in this matter will be officially communicated to the public,” an official said.

The official was responding to a question about the possibility of cancellation following demands by a section of students and parents, who have expressed concern over the COVID-19 situation.

The board had on April 14 announced cancellation of Class X exams and postponed Class XII exams in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases. The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Class XII exams have been postponed and the situation will be reviewed after June 1. Students will be given at least a 15-day notice before the exams are conducted,” an official had then said.

The CBSE had earlier this month announced the marking policy for Class X exams.

According to the policy, while 20 marks for each subject will be for internal assessment as every year, 80 marks will be calculated on the basis of students’ performance in various tests or exams through the year.

Schools across the country were closed in March last year to contain the spread of COVID-19 ahead of a nationwide lockdown.

Several states started reopening the schools partially from October last year, but physical classes were again suspended because of the rise in cases.