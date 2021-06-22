Opposition leaders from TMC, SP, AAP, gather at Pawar’s Delhi residence

Leaders of several opposition parties including TMC, SP, AAP, RLD and the Left parties met at NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi on Tuesday (June 22)

Former finance minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Yashwant Sinha, Samajwadi Party’s (SP) Ghanshyam Tiwari, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) president Jayant Chaudhary, Sushil Gupta from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Binoy Viswam from the Communist Party of India (CPI) and Nilotpal Basu from the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) arrived at Pawar’s residence to attend the meeting.

National Conference (NC) leader and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah, former Congress leader Sanjay Jha and former Janata Dal (United) leader Pavan Verma also participated in the meeting. Other prominent personalities who arrived at Pawar’s residence to attend the meeting were Justice A P Shah, Javed Akhtar and former diplomat KC Singh.

The meeting was still going on. Earlier in the day, a senior Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader, on the condition of anonymity, said though Pawar is hosting the meeting, it has been organised by Sinha, who is the convenor of the Rashtra Manch. Sinha had formed the Rashtra Manch, a political action group in 2018, which had targeted the BJP-led governments policies.