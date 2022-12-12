Nora Fatehi files defamation plea against Jacqueline Fernandez, media houses

“Offensive remarks” related to Rs 200-crore extortion case in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused; Fatehi claims it’s a conspiracy to ensure her downfall by rival actor and media

Actor Nora Fatehi has filed a defamation petition against fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly making offensive remarks against her and against 15 media houses for “carrying forward and circulating” those remarks.

The remarks were related to the Rs 200-crore extortion case in which conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar is the main accused. Investigating agencies have summoned both actors in connection with the case. Fernandez was named as an accused after it turned out that she received expensive gifts from Sukesh. Fatehi also allegedly received gifts from Sukesh, though she has rubbished the allegation.

Fatehi cries conspiracy

In her petition, Fatehi has claimed that Fernandez, who is her rival, and the media houses “were acting in connivance with each other.” The petition she filed through her lawyer claims a “conspiracy” was hatched to ensure her “financial, social, and personal downfall.”

“Her rapidly progressing career quite obviously has threatened her rivals who are unable to compete with her on a fair footing,” says the petition. Hence, they “have started to try and tarnish her reputation which would cause her loss of work and hence would open up greener pastures for her rivals in the industry,” it adds.

“Dent in reputation”

Fernandez had earlier said in a plea before the Appellate Authority of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) that it was surprising that though some other celebrities, notably Fatehi, also received gifts from Sukesh, they were made witnesses, while she was named as an accused.

“The reputation of any person in the film industry is an asset and any denting in the same would cause a huge and irreparable damage to their career. All the accused herein are acutely aware of this and this establishes that the defamation done by them is with mala fide intentions,” Fatehi’s petition says.

