Nora Fatehi is prosecution witness in extortion case against conman Sukesh

Actor Nora Fatehi has agreed to be the prosecution witness in the money laundering case against conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, suggest media reports.

Actors Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez have been named in the Rs 200-crore extortion case in which Sukesh Chandrasekhar is the prime accused.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) suspects that conman Sukesh gifted Nora Fatehi a BMW. She told investigators that Chandrashekhar gave her the car as a “token of love”. She also said that Sukesh’s wife, Leena Maria Paul, gave her a Gucci bag and an iPhone.

Nora issued a statement saying “she is a victim around the case”. “We would like to make it very clear that she has not been a part of any money laundering activity, she does not know or have any personal connection with the accused and has been called by the ED to strictly help with the investigation,” said a statement issued on behalf of the actor then.

The money laundering case pertains to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a Rs 200-crore cheating case. There are 20 more cases of extortion registered against him.

The ED suspects financial transactions between Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi.

Chandrashekhar is currently lodged at Delhi’s Tihar jail.

Chandrashekhar’s wife, Leena Maria Paul, a noted Malyalam actor, is also a suspect in the case. The ED raided her house earlier. Leena and four others were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing recently.

It is believed that Paul and Chandrasekhar have amassed huge assets with their ill-gotten wealth, including a beachfront bungalow in Chennai, luxury cars, and gold in kilos. The Enforcement Directorate has confiscated most of the items after raiding Paul’s house.

Paul also made news a few years ago when there was a shootout at her beauty parlour in Kochi by underworld don Ravi Poojara’s gang in a bid to extort money from her.