Money laundering: ED summons actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi

The case pertains to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who is under arrest in a cheating case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi for questioning on Thursday (October 14) in a money laundering case.

The money laundering case pertains to conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar, who has been booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in a Rs 200-crore cheating case.

It is not the first time that Jacqueline Fernandez has been called for questioning by the ED. She was earlier called in August and September.

Nora Fatehi was summoned for the first time though. She appeared before the ED in New Delhi on Thursday. Jacqueline has been asked to remain present at the ED office on Friday (October 14).

The ED suspects financial transactions between Chandrasekhar and Jacqueline and Nora Fatehi.

Chandrashekhar is currently lodged at Delhi’s Rohini jail. He is accused of extorting Rs 200 crore from a businessman. There are 20 more cases of extortion registered against him.

Chandrashekhar’s wife, Leena Maria Paul, a noted Malyalam actor, is also a suspect in the case. The ED raided her house earlier. Leena and four others were arrested by the Delhi Police’s Economic Offences Wing recently.