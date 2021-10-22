No early hearing for Samantha’s defamation cases against YouTubers

A Hyderabad court on Friday (October 22) told actress Samantha that she will be treated equally before law and her case would be heard at an appropriate time.

She had sought an urgent hearing of her defamation case against some YouTube channels, which had published disparaging remarks against her in connection with her separation from husband Naga Chaitanya.

The additional district judge of Kukatpally court told her lawyer, who had sought urgent hearing of the case, that instead of filing defamation cases, she could simply seek apologies from the owners of the YouTube channels, individuals and media outlets.

Irked by the lawyer’s request, the judge said Samantha’s plea will be heard at an appropriate time. “In court, everyone is equal before the law. There is no sense of some being high and others being low. We will hear your (Samantha) case as per the procedure,” the judge said.

Samantha had filed lawsuits against Suman TV, Telugu Popular TV and advocate Dr CL Venkatrao for “streaming malignant content about her”.

After four years of being wedded, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation and urged fans and media to respect their need for privacy during this phase.

However, reports and some YouTube channels alleged that Samantha was responsible for the divorce and that she had an abortion as she did not want children.

In an Instagram post, Samantha had said that this attack on her personally has been relentless.

“But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me.”