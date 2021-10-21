Samantha Akkineni sues YouTube channels for defamatory allegations

Several channels recently accused the actress of having extramarital affairs and abortions

Tollywood golden girl Samantha Akkineni plans to take action against YouTube channels for spreading false news about her and her relationship with estranged husband, actor Naga Chaitanya.

Several channels recently accused Akkineni of having extramarital affairs and abortions and the actress’ publicist on Thursday said she had sued more than one channel and also sent notice to an advocate named Venkat Rao.

Akkineni, who is currently in Rishikesh with her best friend, designer Shilpa Reddy, took to Instagram on Wednesday (October 20) to share photos and videos from her trip.

Speculation is rife about the reason behind Akkineni and Chaitanya’s decision to part ways, with some channels claiming the actresses had had extramarital affairs and abortions.

In their statatement, the couple did not reveal the reason behind their divorce.

In a strongly worded statement, Akkineni said personal attacks against her had been relentless. The Shaakuntalam actress concluded the note by saying nothing can break her.

Samantha has filed for divorce by mutual consent.