Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni to part ways

Chaitanya asks fans and well-wishers to 'support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on'

Telugu actors Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni on Saturday took to social media to announce that they will be parting ways.

Chaitanya made the announcement with a note in which he requested his fans to support the couple. “To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship, which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thank you for your support,” the note read.

Earlier on Saturday, Akkineni had shared a post on what she thinks in moments of despair: “When I despair, I remember that all through history the way of truth and love have always won. There have been tyrants and murderers, and for a time, they can seem invincible, but in the end, they always fall. Think of it – always.” She shared it with the hashtag #MYMOMMASAID.

Rumours of Chaitanya and Akkineni’s divorce started when the latter dropped her surname from all social media handles. Recently, there were rumours that Akkineni will be moving to Mumbai.

At an AMA session on Instagram, a fan asked her: “Are you really shifting to Mumbai?” “I don’t know where this rumour started but just like a hundred other rumours, not true. Hyderabad is my home, will always be my home. Hyderabad is giving me everything and I will continue to live here very [happily],” she replied.

Film Companion recently asked Chaitanya if the gossip about his personal life was hurtful to him. “Initially, yes, it was a little painful. I was like, ‘Why is entertainment heading this way?’ But after that, what I’ve learned is that in today’s age, news replaces news.

He added: “It doesn’t stay in people’s minds for too long. The actual news, the news that matters will stay. But the superficial news, the news that is used to create TRPs, is forgotten. Once I made this observation, it stopped affecting me.”

The actors got married in 2017.