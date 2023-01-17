Modi’s speech to be highlight at BJP National Executive meet

Modi will speak at the valedictory session where around 350 BJP leaders, including chief ministers, have gathered to discuss the electoral strategy, organisational issues as well as other matters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to outline the political roadmap for the BJP in the run up to state assembly elections year and the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as the party’s National Executive gets underway on its second and last day on Tuesday.

Modi is set to speak at the valedictory session where around 350 BJP leaders from across the country, including chief ministers, have gathered to discuss the electoral strategy, organisational issues as well as other matters.

Gujarat’s example

Senior leaders, including Modi and BJP President J P Nadda, have asked other state units to take a leaf out of the party’s campaign in Gujarat.

Assembly elections are due this year in Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Nadda’s appeal

On the first day of the meeting on Monday, Nadda urged party leaders to ensure its victory in all nine state assembly elections.

He said the Modi government has ensured India’s all-round progress and expressed confidence of the BJP’s victory.

A political resolution at the meeting on Monday accused the opposition of running a negative campaign against the government and launching personal attacks on Modi.

