With eye on polls, BJP’s two-day national executive meet begins Monday

Elaborate discussions are set to be held on the upcoming assembly elections in states, the BJPs Pravas Yojana for weak Lok Sabha seats and strengthening booth level teams.

An extension of tenure for party national president J P Nadda and deliberations on BJP’s strategy for Assembly and general elections are on the anvil, as the party prepares for its two-day national executive meeting starting Monday (January 16).

Nadda’s three-year term as the national president ends this month. He is likely to lead the party till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are over.

Before the start of the national executive meeting on Monday, the party has organised a road show for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Patel Chowk to the NDMC convention centre, the meeting venue.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, party general secretary Vinod Tawde said that several important issues facing the country will be discussed at the meeting.

There will be discussions on political and economic resolutions, he said. Underlining that the meeting is being held at an important juncture, Tawde said. Elaborate discussions will be held on the upcoming assembly elections in states, the BJPs Pravas Yojana for weak Lok Sabha seats and strengthening booth level teams.

In a way. this meeting will finalise the party’s future course of action of the BJP, he said.

Before the national executive, a meeting of the party’s national office bearers, state unit presidents and various organisational secretaries will be held at the BJP headquarters here. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president JP Nadda, several Union ministers and chief ministers of the party-ruled states will attend the meeting.

Grand exhibition planned

Tawde said a grand exhibition will be held at the sidelines of the BJPs national executive based on six themes including service works of the party.

It will also showcase India as Vishwa Guru, initiatives like governance-first, empowering the deprived, inclusive and strong India and conserving the age-old icons like building the Ram temple at Ayodhya, and the rise of Sanatan Dharma across the globe.

(With agency inputs)